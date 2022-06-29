Senior IPS officer of 1989 cadre, Vivek Phansalkar, has been appointed as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner, an official announcement said here on Wednesday.

Phansalkar replaces the incumbent Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey, who retires on Thursday.

Currently, Phansalkar is the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Ltd in the rank of DGP.

In his long career, Phansalkar has served as Thane Police Commissioner, Additional DGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Joint Police Commissioner in Mumbai (Crime and Administration), Director Vigilance of Cotton Corporation of India, ADC to former Governor P.C. Alexander, and in Superintendent of Police rank in various districts.

