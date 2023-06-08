Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy was arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of his uncle and former Andhra Pradesh minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy on June 3 but immediately released on bail as per the order of Telangana High Court.

The information about Avinash Reddy’s arrest came to light on Thursday. His arrest was kept a secret for five days.

According to sources, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP was arrested after he had appeared before the agency on June 3. He was released on bail the same day after he completed formalities as per the High Court order.

Granting anticipatory bail on May 31, the Telangana High Court had ruled that in the event of the petitioner’s arrest by the CBI, he shall be released on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties for a like sum each.

The judge had directed Avinash Reddy to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the CBI every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. till end of June and regularly as and when he is required for investigation.

Avinash Reddy, cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, was also told that he should not leave the country without the prior permission from the CBI and should not tamper with the prosecution witnesses or alter any evidence.

Meanwhile, in another significant development in the case, the CBI informed the court on Thursday that it has included Avinash Reddy as the eighth accused in the case.

The CBI made the disclosure in its counter affidavit filed in the court while opposing bail petition of Avinash Reddy’s father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy.

This is the first time that the CBI has named Avinash Reddy as the accused in the case. Earlier, the central agency had called the MP a co-accused.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former (undivided) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

The CBI also told the court that Avinash Reddy and his father had a role in causing disappearance of the evidence. It also claimed that they are trying to influence the witnesses.

The court was also told that Avinash Reddy had reached the spot immediately after N. Shiva Shankar Reddy telephoned him. Dastagiri, an accused turned approver, claimed in his statement that Avinash Reddy and Shiva Shankar Reddy told police officer Shankaraiah not to book the case or order an autopsy.

The CBI reiterated that Jagan Mohan Reddy had information about the murder before 6.15 a.m. It found during the investigations that Jagan had information before Vivekananda Reddy’s personal assistant revealed it to others.

Opposing the bail petition of Bhaskar Reddy, the CBI argued that he can influence the witnesses in the case. The agency told the court that he is an influential person in Kadapa and Pulivendula and the protests after his arrest are proof of the same.

Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy also opposed Bhaskar Reddy’s bail petition. Her counsel submitted to the court that if released on bail, the accused could influence the investigation and the witnesses.

20230608-221001