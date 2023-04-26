The Telangana High Court posted to Thursday orders on the CBI petition to cancel the bail of Yerra Gangi Reddy, the main accused in former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

The court completed hearing on the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and adjourned the case to Thursday for judgement.

The judgement is eagerly awaited as the CBI investigation in the case has entered a crucial phase.

The Supreme Court recently extended the deadline for completing the investigation into the sensational case till June 30.

The CBI sought the cancellation of the bail on the ground that Gangi Reddy is the main accused and has been influencing key witnesses in the case.

During the previous hearing, the CBI counsel had argued that Gangi Reddy is having political backing and is trying to put pressure on the witnesses through his connections.

Justice D. Ramesh had asked the CBI to submit some evidence that Gangi Reddy is influencing witnesses.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Andhra Pradesh police, which was then investigating the murder case, arrested Gangi Reddy on March 28, 2019

Gangi Reddy was granted default bail by a local court at Pulivendula in October 2021 on technical grounds as the CBI failed to file the charge sheet within 90 days of registering the FIR. Later, the Andhra Pradesh High Court also upheld the decision of the lower court.

The CBI had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the order of the High Court.

The Supreme Court in November last year transferred the trial in the murder case from Andhra Pradesh to CBI court in Hyderabad. Consequent to this, the apex court asked the CBI to approach the Telangana High Court for cancellation of bail of Gangi Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on March 15, 2019, weeks before elections.

The 68-year-old former state minister and former MP was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him.

The CBI took over the investigation into the case in 2020 on the direction of Andhra Pradesh High Court while hearing a petition of Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy, who raised suspicion about some relatives.

The Supreme Court transferred the case to Hyderabad while observing that doubts raised by Suneetha Reddy about getting a fair trial and investigation in Andhra Pradesh were reasonable.

