Vivian Dsena quietly ties the knot with his Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly

TV actor Vivian Dsena is making headlines these days for his secret marriage with Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly. The actor got married to Nouran last year in Egypt but preferred to keep his relationship with her under wraps.

He denied commenting on his marriage.

As per source close to ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’ actor: “The two were in a relationship for more than three years and Nouran, who was an editor of a magazine used to admire him a lot. She first interacted with him for an interview. She used to visit the sets of ‘Sirf Tum’ to meet the actor.”

“Vivian Dsena is married now. It is his choice to keep his personal life personal; he doesn’t wish to talk about his personal life. He has always been a private person. With the media, he only talks about work. The girl has brought more peace to his life,” a source close to the actor added.

Before getting married to Nouran, Vivian had tied the knot with his ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ co-star Vahbbiz Dorabjee in 2013. Although their marriage didn’t work, they filed for a divorce after three years in 2016. They finally got separated in 2021.

20230306-123404

