ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vivian Dsena reveals what intrigued him to take up ‘Udaariyaan’

NewsWire
0
0

TV actor Vivian Dsena has been roped in to play Sartaj Kawal Singh in the show ‘Udaariyaan’, which features Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead roles.

Vivian expressed his excitement on joining the show and playing a character who never trusts anyone easily and believes that relationships are based on loss and profit and there are no real feelings.

He shared what prompted him to take up the project and said: “Sartaj, the character that I will be portraying in Udaariyaan, is a straightforward person and believes that relationships are all about ‘give and take’. With time and some bitter experiences, Sartaj has become more cynical and skeptical. This is what intrigued me as an actor.”

Vivian is known for his roles in TV shows such as ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani’, ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Sirf Tum’. He has also participated in stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8’. The actor is also passionate about playing football.

He spoke about being approached for the show by the makers and said: “When the show’s producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who are my good friends, approached me to play this part, I said yes instantly. It’s wonderful to team up with them. I’m really excited with hopes of innovating something unique together.”

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors.

20230427-142803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shazia Samji to choreograph Ananya Pandey in ‘Liger’

    Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi film ‘Honeymoon’ completes 100 days in cinemas

    Daggubatis all set to get on the floors for Telugu web...

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to embark on ‘Humanity Tour’ of...