Vivo on Friday launched VISION+, a global initiative reaffirming its long-term commitment to leadership in mobile photography technology in India.

The initiative aims to build a visual content ecosystem for mobile photography enthusiasts through initiatives, including content co-creation, education, and cultural exchanges.

”It is our vision for humanity as a technology brand, and our cultural responsibility as a consumer brand to share Vivo’s mobile imaging culture. With VISION+ we want to showcase how images carry emotions. We hope to inspire more imaging possibilities and create a vivo VISION+ era,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Dedicated to providing users better tools to express and constantly improve the imaging experience, Vivo’s VISION+ centers around “JOY IMAGE” as its core spirit.

Standing on the four pillars namely Vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards, Vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Academy, the Vivo VISION+ Master Class, and the vivo VISION+ Photographers Federation; the brand strengthens its position as a consumer-oriented brand with this initiative. Vivo will be announcing initiatives under these four pillars in the future.

VISION+ will be launched globally, with vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards, where the brand plans to invite smartphone users to showcase their photography skills. Details regarding these will be shared in the coming months.

On the other hand, Vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Academy, a photography education initiative, focuses on bringing an artistic and cultural exchange platform closer to the users. The Academy will soon invite world-class photographers to conduct Masterclasses to inspire people to transcend from clicking images to capturing moments filled with emotions and feelings.

Lastly, through the Vivo VISION+ Photographers Federation, the smartphone maker plans to collaborate with more creators to explore the limitless possibilities of mobile photography, which will ultimately contribute to advancements and developments in Vivo products.

