Vivo patents smartphone with a rotating lower display

Beijing, July 20 (IANS) Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has patented a new smartphone design that features a full-screen display and rotating bottom panel.

The patent diagram shows a phone with a full-screen design with a lower part that can be rotated 180 degree.

Based on the diagram, the phone seems to be made up of two different screens  a larger portion and the rotatable lower portion, reports GizmoChina.

The diagrams show that the bottom screen can be used even when it is rotated to the back.

Apart from a rotating bottom panel, the rest of the smartphone looks identical to normal Android devices.

The front houses a punch-hole camera module at the top centre. Volume buttons are located on the right edge and yhe power button is on the left.

There is no visible fingerprint scanner which means it most likely has an in-display sensor.

The back-panel houses as many as three large camera sensors in a horizontal module.

