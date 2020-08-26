Vivo Y20 with triple camera launched in India for Rs 12,990

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday launched an affordable Vivo Y20 device with AI triple camera setup and a 5000mAh battery for Rs 12,990 in India.

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting August 28 in two colours – obsidian black and dawn white.

“Vivo’s youthful Y series has always been about offering a wide spectrum of products with innovative features that meets the specific requirements across the different price range,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display which features an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that claims to unlock the phone in just 0.22 seconds.

The smartphone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W FlashCharge technology that may last up to 16 hours with HD-movie streaming and 11 hours of resource-intensive games, the company said.

The smartphone houses a 13MP main camera, 2MP Bokeh camera and a Macro camera. At the front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera for selfies.

In addition, the smartphone maker also announced Y20i smartphone with a 5000mAh battery, fast side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI triple macro camera for Rs 11,490.

The Y20i will be available on sale starting September 3 at partner retail stores, the company said.

