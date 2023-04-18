INDIA

Vizag Steel Plant official dies under suspicious circumstances

NewsWire
0
0

An official of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has died under suspicious circumstances, sources said here on Tuesday.

T. V. V. Prasad (50), working as Deputy General Manager in the Production, Planning and Monitoring (PPM) department, was found dead while on duty on Monday.

The officer reportedly collapsed and died while going to his office chamber on the third floor of the building. Other employees rushed him to the primary health centre and from there he was taken to Steel General Hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Prasad had been associated with VSP since 1995.

Deputy General Manager Sahadev Kumar lodged a complaint with the police. VSP police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and took up investigation.

20230418-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana a role model for entire country: Governor Tamilisai

    India now home to over 450 Web3 startups, 11% of global...

    YouTube Shorts hits 30 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai

    Masks must be made mandatory to control TB, say experts (March...