CPI-M Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, Anavoor Nagappan on Sunday met the Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, Thomas J. Netto at his residence here.

According to sources, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) is trying to bring an end to the uneasiness that escalated following protests against the Vizhinjam port project.

The meeting assumes significance as the Latin Catholic church and the government are in an all-out war against each other following the attack on Vizhinjam police station last Sunday during a protest.

The protesters were led by the fishermen of Latin Catholics — a dominant community in the coastal area of Vizhinjam. The protesters are said to be having the backing of the Latin Catholic Church.

Tension prevailed last week after a group of protesters — opposed to the Vizhinjam port project, overturned police vehicles and also injured two policemen.

In an attempt to control the situation near the Vizhinjam port, the police had resorted to cane-charge, and also released tear gas shells.

The protesters, last Sunday, had surrounded Vizhinjam police station, demanding release of five persons who were taken into custody following clashes on last Saturday.

In fact, the rivals CPI-M and BJP have joined hands in quelling the agitation against the Vizhinjam sea port which is being constructed by the Adani group.

The Latin Catholic is a powerful group and has deep strength amongst the fishermen community.

From Kodungallur in Thrissur district to Thiruvananthapuram, the community has a strong presence in 32 assembly constituencies.

Sources said that the CPI-M does not want to continue in confrontation with the Latin Catholic church and therefore, the CPI-M Thiruvananthapuram district secretary meeting Arch Bishop, Thomas J. Netto is being seen as an important one.

