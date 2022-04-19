Popular VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in an intimate wedding in Alibaug, Mumbai last weekend.

The wedding was attended by close friends of the bride and groom, Mini Mathur, her husband Kabir Khan, Shruti Seth, Samir Kochhar, Devraj Sanyal, Sahil Sangha among others.

Cyrus was in a traditional white sherwani and a light pink turban, while Vaishali looked resplendent in a traditional red lehenga and ethnic jewellery.

Their pre-wedding festivities included a Haldi and mehendi ceremony which were held on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

For the pre wedding festivities, Cyrus wore a black embellished kurta-pyjama set while his bride to be Vaishali wore a green lehenga.

Friend of the groom, host, actor, Mini Mathur took to her Instagram to share pictures of the wedding festivities. She shared a series of pictures from the wedding and pre wedding festivities and captioned her post, “My buddy @cyrus_sahukar made the happiest groom I’ve ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely @polvina_malhara !! It’s also rare to have a wedding so full of love that everyone feels like the father of the bride or the mother of the groom. And given that all the best stand up hosts were in attendance… laughter was hysterically abundant in every corner of their big day! May you both always have plenty of reasons to feel this way forever. I love you two crazies. Mohabbat zindabad.”

Speaking to HT about his wedding, Cyrus said, “We have been together for eight years. And we have had two attempts at getting married. But both times Corona has knocked us out of the park. Now, for us, it felt like we needed to take the blessings of people whom we absolutely adore. That’s exactly what it was. We wanted to call a lot more people, but it was a private property. We could only call 120 people, and we maxed out on it”.

Cyrus and his girlfriend Vaishali have been dating for the last eight years before tying the knot on April 15, 2022. Speaking about the delays to his wedding because of COVID, the actor said, “In February, the cases were like 23,000 a day, and we were like how can we possibly get married when there’s so much stress in everyone’s life. And cancelling a wedding means you go back to the drawing board. I am so glad my friends took charge this time, and did it all”.

The actor shared that it was his friend Mini Mathur who took charge and said, “let’s get you guys married.”

He added that it was through his friends’ efforts that the big day happened and he said that their friends came to be part of their special day from various parts of the world. Since the lockdown there were no opportunities to get together or have a party, so this wedding was a blessing for all of them.