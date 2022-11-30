To educate people on ‘gau sanskriti’ (cow culture), Kanha Upvan — Uttar Pradesh’s biggest gaushala run by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation — will soon launch a vlog.

The vlog will tell people on why cows are being deserted by their owners and what risks these strays pose once they are abandoned.

Kanha Upvan manager Yatendra Trivedi said, “We have shot a few videos showing how we take care of the cows in the biggest gaushala of the state. Once successful, the initiatives will be replicated across the state.”

Meanwhile, the state urban development department has also started the work on setting up a cow safari here.

“A team of LMC officials have already visited Keshav Srishti gaushala in Mumbai to gather inputs. They also plan to visit Hingonia gaushala in Jaipur,” said chief veterinary officer, Lucknow, Dr Abhinav Verma.

“In Mumbai, we saw school children visiting gaushalas. They also charge around Rs 375 per person for a visit,” said Dr Verma.

He suggested that Uttar Pradesh can also charge Rs 500 per person for a visit to cow sanctuaries to make them self-sustainable.

Also, recreational activities like boating can be introduced.

Kanha Upvan has already diversified into making a lot of products out of cow derivatives which brings an additional income for it.

There are around 546 gaushalas and 4,500 gau-ashray sthals registered in the state.

Last year, UP Gauseva Ayog had suggested that to make gaushalas self-sustainable they can be developed as centres of tourism, picnic spots and sites to hold functions.

