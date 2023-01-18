Vietnamese Vice-President Vo Thi Anh Xuan was named as the Acting President on Wednesday, a day after former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA), signed an announcement on behalf of the NA’s Standing Committee about the new position of Xuan during an extraordinary meeting of the 15th NA held on Wednesday, it said.

Xuan has been the Vice-President since April 2021. She will serve as the Acting President till the top legislature elects a new President, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnam’s top legislature on the same day voted to dismiss Phuc from his presidency role out of his personal wish.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s meeting on Tuesday agreed on his resignation and on having his memberships at the Politburo and the 13th CPV Central Committee removed out of his personal wish.

20230119-011401