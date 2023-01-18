WORLD

Vo Thi Anh Xuan named as Vietnamese acting president

NewsWire
0
0

Vietnamese Vice-President Vo Thi Anh Xuan was named as the Acting President on Wednesday, a day after former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA), signed an announcement on behalf of the NA’s Standing Committee about the new position of Xuan during an extraordinary meeting of the 15th NA held on Wednesday, it said.

Xuan has been the Vice-President since April 2021. She will serve as the Acting President till the top legislature elects a new President, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnam’s top legislature on the same day voted to dismiss Phuc from his presidency role out of his personal wish.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s meeting on Tuesday agreed on his resignation and on having his memberships at the Politburo and the 13th CPV Central Committee removed out of his personal wish.

20230119-011401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC Review: Watson rates Kohli ahead of Smith, Williamson, Root and...

    ‘Arctic melting will open up new shipping routes’

    3 polio vaccination team members killed in Afghanistan

    Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against...