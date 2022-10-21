BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Vodafone Idea’s board approves issuance of Rs 1,600 crore debentures to ATC Telecom

NewsWire
0
0

Debt-ridden telecom company Vodafone Idea’s board on Friday approved issuance of convertible debentures up to Rs 1,600 crore, convertible into equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 10 per equity share, to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

Vodafone Idea owes an estimated Rs 6,800 crore to mobile tower giant Indus Towers and Rs 2,400 crore to ATC.

There was however no word on clearing Indus Towers’ dues in the meeting.

Indus Towers is said to have asked Vodafone Idea to clear its outstanding dues and pay every month on time for continuity of business post-November 2022.

Friday’s meeting was held to finalise plans for raising funds.

The company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange after the meeting through a statement that its board “approved issuance of up to 16,000 Indian Rupee denominated optionally convertible, unsecured, unrated and unlisted debentures having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, in one or more tranches, aggregating upto Rs 1,600 crores, convertible into equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 10 per equity share, to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Ltd (‘ATC’), a non-promoter of the Company, on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (‘ICDR Regulations’)”.

Vodafone Idea further said that “the funds so raised shall be used to pay ATC amounts owed to ATC by the company under the master lease agreements and, to the extent of any remainder, for general corporate purposes of the Company”.

The preferential issue would be subject to certain conditions precedent, including inter alia, the approval of the shareholders of the company and the Government having converted the interest from deferment of Adjusted Gross Revenue and spectrum dues owed by the company, the statement said.

Vodafone Idea also informed the bourses that its board “also approved convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the company on November 21, 2022, to seek approval of shareholders for the aforesaid preferential issue”.

20221021-215804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bharti Airtel board to discuss strategic plans next Wednesday

    ICICI Bank’s Q4FY21 net profit rises to Rs 4,403 cr

    Fuel prices fall on sharp decline in global rates

    Formal sector gained market share during Covid while informal economy suffered