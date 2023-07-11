A volcano has erupted in Iceland near near the capital Reykjavik after several days of earthquakes, officials said.

The eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula started at around 2.40 p.m. on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Icelandic Meteorological Office as saying.

Geophysics professor Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson told Icelandic broadcaster RUV that the eruption is small so far, but it is too early to say how it will develop.

The lava flow on Monday evening was 200 meters long.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office compared this to the start of volcanic activity in the area in 2021 and 2022.

The current seismic unrest began on July 4.

According to Isavia, which operates Keflavik International Airport, the eruption has had no effect on domestic or international flights.

However, flights are prohibited within a three-mile radius of the volcanic eruptions, except for those carrying scientists and emergency responders.

Local media footage showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the ground.

The smoke could be seen from the road connecting the capital to the international airport.

The Reykjanes Peninsula regional destination management office also issued a warning about gas levels on Monday, reports CNN.

In a statement, the office said the peninsula’s police chief ordered the closure of all trails to the volcano due to “massive gas pollution that is life-threatening”, after speaking with scientists.

Authorities are working to restore access to the volcano once the pollution dies down, it added.

Iceland currently has 32 active volcanic systems. Of these, the most active is Grimsvotn.

Over the past 500 years, Iceland’s volcanoes have produced a third of the total global lava output.

In 2010, eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull stopped all air traffic over Europe for several days by spewing ash in the air.

After 6,000 years, the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted in 2021 and again in 2022, but is currently inactive.

