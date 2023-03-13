Earlier today, Volkswagen, one of Europe’s largest automaker, announced that its subsidiary PowerCo will establish an electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Following this announcement, François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, issued joint statement celebrating this historic investment.

“Today’s news is a major vote of confidence in Canada and Ontario, and in our shared work to position the country and the province as a global leader on the electric vehicle supply chain,” the statement read.

“This historic investment is a testament to Canada’s strong and growing battery ecosystem and Ontario’s competitive business environment. With a highly skilled workforce, clean energy, an abundance of critical minerals, access to markets, and a flourishing automotive and battery sector, we are an attractive investment destination with everything companies need to grow. In addition, Canada and Ontario offer stability and predictability to their business partners.

“This investment is another significant step forward as we build a clean transportation sector to meet global and North American demand for zero-emission vehicles,” the statement added.

Last August, Canada and Volkswagen signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Volkswagen AG to further collaborate across a range of sectors to help secure Canada’s position as a leading centre of excellence for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries and help ensure that Canada is a destination of choice for investments.

The Volkswagen Group which manages a portfolio of ten companies secured $406 billion in revenue for 2022.