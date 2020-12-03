Voluntary COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students and school staff in Ontario’s hotspots

The provincial government recently launched voluntary testing of asymptomatic students and staff in regions of the province which currently have a high number of active COVID-19 cases. Officials said that this initiative will make it easier to track and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in schools.

“Expanding targeted testing will introduce a critical layer of prevention for schools in regions of the province that currently have a high number of active COVID-19 cases that will help ensure we continue to deliver safe and open schools for our kids,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Ontario also promised an additional $13.6 million to enable school boards to hire more teachers and staff in regions recently moved to the Red-Control level — Durham, Halton, Hamilton and Waterloo Region– and providing stabilization funding for school boards, if needed as well as developing new safety measures for schools.

The Ford government said the funding stabilization will help alleviate some of the impacts of unexpected enrollment declines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide flexibility to address a range of unanticipated funding issues.

In addition, the provincial government announced the launch of two new learning portals for Grades 1 to 8 developed in partnership with TVO and TFO. TVO Learn and TFO’s IDÉLLO, apprendre à la maison will support students who are self-screening, quarantining at home, or wishing to build their skills by accessing additional educational resources developed by Ontario certified teachers. These resources can be used on their own, or to support learning activities provided by classroom teachers. New resources and additional subjects will be added throughout the school year.

A health and safety refresher for students for their first day of class in January 2021 is also in the works. The refresher will include a focus on COVID-19 safety protocols, including hand hygiene and proper masking. It will also discuss the importance of mental health and tips to support mental health and wellness.