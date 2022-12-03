Hours after the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) published list of 183 teachers recruited illegally in the 9th and 10th standards in the state-run schools of the state against some considerations, voluntary resignations have started reaching the WBSSC’s office from among those named in the list published in the commission’s website.

WBSSC published the list on its website late Thursday evening and by the closing working hours of the commission on Friday evening, already two teachers named in the list have tendered their resignation.

One of the two names whose resignation has come is that of Md Azad Ali Mirza, who was working as a teacher of Bengali language with Kharba H.N. Agril High School at Chanchal in Malda district of West Bengal. His name figured in the 11th position in the list of “wrongly recommended” candidates published by WBSSC.

Another individual who has resigned is Piu Majumdar — a teacher of geography with Tatu Singha Smrity High School at Chopra Block in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per records of WBSSC, Piu Majumdar started her teaching career with Fulkadabri Nabin Chandra High School in Mekhliganj Municipality in Cooch Behar district.

She got transferred to Tatu Singha Smrity High School last month only. Her name figured in the 93rd position in the list of “wrongly recommended” candidates published by WBSSC.

State school education department sources said that in the coming days, they are expecting more such resignations from among the list of 183 “wrongly recommended” candidates, considering that there is a caution from a Calcutta High Court Judge of stricter judicial directives against illegally recruited candidates unless they resign voluntarily.

In September this year, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whose bench is mainly hearing the teachers’ recruitment irregularities cases, had issued an appeal to those who were appointed illegally to voluntarily send their resignation letter to the WBSSC office by November 7.

He also said that those posts would be considered as vacant and accordingly the commission should inform the people about these vacant posts in the form of a notification uploaded on its website.

Gangopadhyay said that no proceedings will be ordered or initiated against those who resign voluntarily.

However, he said that those not resigning voluntarily might face consequences from the court, including recommendation of barring them from all future government service for a certain period of time.

However, that caution did not work at that point of time as no resignation was tendered till the deadline fixed by Justice Gangopadhyay. However, beginning with two, that process has started.

