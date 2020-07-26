Vote against Cong, BSP issues whip to its Raj MLAs who joined Cong

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) through its National General Secretary, Satish Chandra Misra, on Sunday issued a whip to its six MLAs elected to the Rajasthan Assembly, directing all of them to vote against the Congress in case of any ‘no confidence motion or any other proceedings to be held during the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Assembly.

If any of them violates the order, they will face disqualification under Para 2 (l)(b) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, said the whip.

All the six MLAs have been issued separate notices wherein they have been informed that since the BSP is a recognised national party, there cannot be any merger under para (4) of the Schedule at the state level at the instance of the six MLAs, unless there is a merger of the entire BSP everywhere at the national level which admittedly has not been done in the present case, and therefore they cannot claim any merger under any illegal and unconstitutional order of the Speaker which is against the Schedule as well as against several judgments of the Supreme Court, including the decision in the case of Jagjit Sing vs the state of Haryana in 2006.

It has been further stated in the notice that the six BSP MLAs are bound to follow the “whip”, failing which they would entail disqualification. The BSP has also decided to intervene in the pending petition of disqualification before the Rajasthan High Court or file a separate writ petition, said the press note issued by BSP.

