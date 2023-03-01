SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina reiterated her appeal to the countrymen to vote for her party’s election symbol “Boat” to continue the current government’s endeavours to ensure the country’s overall development.

Announcing the date of the next national election during a grand rally at Helipad Ground in Kishoreganj, she said: “The next national election will be held in December next or January, 2024. I urge you to again vote for the ‘Boat’ and bring Awami League to power and thus give another scope to serve you.”

“Bangladesh has turned around in the last 14 years and has achieved dignity by transforming into a developing nation… Bangladesh has appeared as the role model for the development,” she added.

Mentioning that the BNP was formed illegally by Ziaur Rahman, a military dictator who grabbed power violating the county’s constitution, Hasina said, “They (BNP) can give nothing to the people rather can torture and loot them.”

“Whenever had the BNP-Jamaat clique assumed power, they brought untold sufferings for the countrymen and on the contrary, whenever Awami League was voted to power, the fate of the people changed,” the AL chief asserted.

