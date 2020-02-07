Vote for good education of your children: Sisodia

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the people of the national capital to vote for good education of their children and asked them to choose the ‘broom’ — the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election symbol.

Sisodia made the remarks ahead of voting for Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats slated to start from 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“Best wishes to all Delhiites on the great festival of the democracy! Today, vote for the good education of your children with a sincere heart. Vote on the broom,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia is aiming for a hat-trick from his Patparganj Assembly seat.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also urged the people to vote for a “happy Delhi” with improved “education, health, free electricity and water”.

–IANS

