Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the people in the national capital to exercise their franchise for setting up an “honest party that works not for those who stop the works”.

In a tweet, he said, “Vote for honest party, vote for decent and good people. Do not vote for those who abuse corruption, hooliganism. Do not vote for those who litter Delhi. Vote for those who will make Delhi shine and clean.Vote for those who work, don’t vote for those who stop working”.

In an earlier tweet, the Delhi CM said in Hindi, “Today vote for making a neat and clean and beautiful Delhi, vote to form a corruption-free government (establishment) at the municipal corporation. I appeal to all the Delhi citizens to go for voting to form an honest and performing government at the MCD”.

The MCD polls for 250 wards in the national capital started at 8 a.m.

Over 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to vote in the polls for which more than 13,000 polling booths have been set up across the city. Voting will conclude at 5.30 pm.

