The Toronto Sign will be lit green today to launch the online public vote for the city’s official tree.

Voting is open until May 10 and the tree with the most votes will become Toronto’s official tree and arboreal emblem.

City staff, in consultation with Indigenous representatives, have selected the four trees that most represent Toronto: Birch, Maple, Oak and Pine. Residents can vote for the tree they feel best represents Toronto. Results will be announced in mid-May.

Anyone who lives in Toronto can vote on the website: www.toronto.ca/officialtree. Voters are encouraged to share their picks on social media using the hashtag #TorontoOfficialTree.

Residents are also encouraged to visit the Official Tree webpage to learn more about each of the four trees, their significance and history, as well as watch informational videos on the trees.

The official tree will become part of the Toronto’s official symbols which currently include a City flag, Coat of Arms and the Mayor’s Chain of Office. Ceremonial symbols are used to communicate the history and culture of a city, highlight important features of the environment, and instill pride and unity amongst community members.

With more than 11.5 million trees across the city, Toronto’s urban forest contributes $55 million in environmental benefits annually. Selecting an official arboreal emblem, offers an opportunity to raise awareness about the city’s diverse urban forest, strengthen residents’ connection to nature, and reaffirm a commitment to grow, enhance and protect Toronto’s urban forest.

In December 2021, City Council reaffirmed its 40 per cent tree canopy coverage target to be achieved by 2050 and authorized City staff to commission and select an official arboreal emblem for the Toronto.

“Toronto is home to a rich urban forest and we know it plays an important role in making our city more resilient and green. Selecting a tree as a new official emblem for our city reaffirms the important role that trees have played in our city and in our lives,” said Mayor John Tory. “I encourage everyone in Toronto to vote for the tree they feel best represents our great city.”