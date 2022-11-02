Voter list revision work in West Bengal will begin on November 9 and continue till December 8, an informed official said.

Regarding the matter, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had convened an all-party meeting earlier on Wednesday.

The official from the CEO ‘soffice explained that this year the revision in the voters list has a special significance considering the state panchayat elections scheduled next year and hence the process will be more detailed.

After the revision work begins, booth-level officers will be present at all booths in each Assembly constituency every Saturday and Sunday and will accept all sorts of applications.

Anyone who will be completing 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2023, will be eligible to get their names enrolled in the voters list.

Finally, on January 5, 2023, the final and revised voters list will be published.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress, BJP and CPI(M) have taken the task of the voters’ list revision very seriously.

Leadership of all the parties have directed their respective local units to depute representatives in the booths on the days when the officials will accept applications.

However, in terms of organisational strength, the Trinamool Congress is way ahead of its competitors in ensuring the presence of the party representatives in the booths.

While the CPI(M) lacks manpower, local level BJP organisers do not have practical experience of participating in the revision process.

