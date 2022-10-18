On an average, 24.6 per cent of Indian voters are angry with their Chief Ministers, compared to 11.2 per cent against their sitting MLAs.

But data for individual states show deep differences between them when it comes to anger against the state government and the Chief Minister.

This was revealed by the latest quarterly review of anti-incumbency sentiments based on a daily tracker poll conducted by CVoter for IANS.

While voters in divergent states differ in their opinions and sentiments, the common thread is that anger against the state governments is far higher than the Central government.

For instance, 48.4 per cent of the respondents in Punjab are most angry with the Centre. In contrast, Telengana voters have the maximum level of anger against their state government at a very high 66.8 per cent.

One other quick conclusion that can be drawn after a quick analysis of this exclusive C Voter anti-incumbency index for IANS is that strategists of the Aam Aadmi Party would be satisfied.

The least level of anger against their state government is shown in Delhi (28 per cent), followed by Punjab (32.5 per cent).

Not surprisingly, Delhi (6.3 per cent) and Punjab (9.7 per cent) also happen to be number two and three in states where voters are least angry with the Chief Minister.

The number one spot has been taken by Chhattisgarh (6 per cent) with minimum anger against the Chief Minister. Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel doesn’t need to worry about any anger aimed personally against him, but he needs to worry about the anger gathered by all his MLAs due to non-performance at local level.

Telengana (66.8 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (63 per cent), Rajasthan (60.5 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (56.9 per cent) and Karnataka (54.5 per cent) are the states where voters are most angry with the state government.

Two are ruled by the BJP, one by the Congress and the other two by regional parties. Himachal is going to the polls next month and Karnataka will have Assembly elections within next six months, while Telangana and Rajasthan are scheduled to have Vidhan Sabha elections in the second half of next year.

20221018-135006