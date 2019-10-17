Voting begins for Bijepur bypoll in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (IANS) The voting has begun for the bypoll to Bijepur Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Monday.

A total of 2.32 lakh eligible voters including 1.20 lakh male and 1.12 lakh female are expected to exercise their franchise in 285 polling booths in the Assembly constituency.

The polling which began at 7 a.m. will continue till 6 p.m.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has said 129 polling stations have been identified as critical.

AHe informed that adequate steps have been taken to ensure hassle-free voting in six polling stations, vulnerable to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace.

The voters will decide the fate of five candidates in the fray.

While ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Rita Sahu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Sanat Gartia and the Congress has fielded Dillip Kumar Panda in the Assembly segment.

The by-election was necessitated after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had won two segments in the 2019 Assembly polls, vacated Bijepur and retained Hinjili in Ganjam district.

The counting of votes will be held on October 24.

