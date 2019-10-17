Voting begins for by-polls to Mandava, Khinsar Assembly seats

Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) Voting for Assembly by-polls started here on Monday in Mandava and Khinvsar from 7 a.m. in the morning.

While Congress’ Rita Chaudhary is facing BJP’s Sushila Seegda from Mandava, Khinsar has an interesting battle between Congress’ Harendra Mirdha and RLP’s Narayan Beniwal, brother of MP Hanuman Beniwal, which is an alliance party to BJP.

The polling shall continue till 6 p.m. and counting will be on October 24.

A total of 2,27,414 voters shall cast their votes in theAMandave bypolls. Out of these, 1,17,742 are males and 1,09,672 are female voters, confirmed chief electoral officer Anand Kumar.

There are a total of 259 voting centres in Mandava who have been given their voting cards. A total of 2,970 are service planned voters who have been sent their voting letters electronically, he added.

Similarly, Khinvsar has 2,50,155 voters which include 1,30,908 males and 1,19,247 female voters. This assembly area has 608 service planned voters. A total of 266 voting centres have been established here.

All basic facilities have been provided at these voting centres. Ramps have been created for physically challenged voters, confirmed Kumar.

There are 60 critical voting centres in Mandava assembly area and 121 critical voting centres in Khinvsar. A total of 8 central security forces have been deputed at these centres. Webcasting and videography arrangement has been made on these centres to avoid any untoward incident on these centres, confirmed the officer.

–IANS

