Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Tripura on Saturday said that voting for the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) would facilitate the return of violence and corruptions in the state.

In a scathing attack against the CPI-M, Modi without taking names said that one party rule existed in the state earlier and the flag of the same party was the only one seen during elections.

At the rally in Dhalai district headquarters, Ambassa, he said that during the previous regime, Tripura had ‘chanda’ (donation) raj and people had to give ‘chanda’ to the CPI-M for every affair.

The Prime Minister added that the BJP government had implemented the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, benefiting more than one lakh state government employees.

The women were subjected to severe atrocities earlier, but the BJP had been empowering them ever since gaining power in 2018, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government had taken up a plan to prioritise the development of 110 districts of the country and Tripura’s Dhalai was one among the list.

Urging the people to cast their votes in favour of the saffron party to keep their ‘double-engine government’ running in the state, Modi claimed that BJP leaders had been working tirelessly to achieve optimum results from HIRA (Highway, I-way, Railway and Airway).

All villages of the state would be connected to each other and to the world through optical fibre cable network, the Prime Minister said.

He added that the state would also be connected with Bangladesh through rail, air and waterways.

Modi said: “Under various schemes, concrete housing, health services and livelihood are being provided to the people of Tripura and three lakh people already have houses under the PM-Awas Yojana.”

The Prime Minister stated that over two lakh ailing people of the state benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Modi said that the BJP government had recently built a dental college in the state.

He blamed the Congress and the Left government for allegedly making the people of the state suffer under their misrule.

The Prime Minister said that to utilise bamboo resources, the Central government has relaxed the law relating to the bamboo.

Referring to the party’s manifesto – ‘Sankalp Patra 2023,’ released by party chief J.P. Nadda on Thursday, Modi said that his party had initiated several schemes for the betterment of tribals living across India including Tripura and said that education would be provided in local languages under the New Education Policy-2020.

Modi added that over 37,000 displaced Reang tribals are being rehabilitated in the state.

The Prime Minister is expected to address another election rally in southern Tripura’s Udaipur.

As per BJP sources, Modi is likely to address a rally in Agartala on February 13, a day before the end of the campaigning for the Assembly polls to be held on February 16.

