INDIALIFESTYLE

Voting for CPI-M, Cong will facilitate return of violence in Tripura: Shah

NewsWire
0
2

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday said that voting for the CPI-M and the Congress in the February 16 Assembly elections will facilitate the return of terrorism and violence in Tripura.

Addressing election rallies in Satir Bazar in southern Tripura and Khowai in Western Tripura, Shah said that during the regimes of the Congress and the Left, corruption, militancy, violence, poverty, and misgovernance devastated the lives of the people.

“If you vote for the CPI-M, it would help Congress too, or if you vote for Congress, it would go to the CPI-M. If you vote for CPI-M or Congress, it would go to Tipra Motha Party. All these parties are helping each other only to destroy the future of Tripura,” he said.

The former national president of the BJP, referring to some cases of corruption in education and rural development departments during the Left regime, highlighted corruption and misrule during the 25 years (1993 to 2018) governance of the CPI-M led Left Front.

He said that the BJP government had accorded respect to the erstwhile royal family and renamed the Agartala airport after the architect of Tripura, Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

“Unfortunately, Tipra Motha Party leaders wanted to bring back Communist rule by misleading the innocent tribals. They forged a passive understanding with the Communists to defeat the BJP,” Shah said.

He claimed that the five-year rule of BJP had ended the “Cadre Raj’ of Left parties and established the ‘Constitution Raj’ in Tripura.

Highlighting the performance of the BJP government, Shah said that crime against women has reduced by 50 per cent while reservations for women in government jobs were ensured to 33 per cent.

He said that the BJP government signed peace treaties with the militant outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura and provided settlement to 37,000 Reang tribals in Tripura.

Shah said that Tripura is marching ahead with the development policies of the government and assured to keep continuing if the BJP is voted to power again.

The Home Minister also participated at a road show in Agartala.

20230206-220601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget 2023-24 road map for nation building: ASSOCHAM

    India, Vietnam ink MoU to promote cooperation in marine science

    Punjab revenue employees call off strike

    Selling coal cheaply to Pak paints Taliban as Pakistani puppets