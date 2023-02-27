INDIA

Voting in Meghalaya peaceful, turnout 77.57%: EC

The Assembly elections in Meghalaya were by and large peaceful, the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Frederick Roy Kharkongor, said on Monday.

The CEO said that there was an apprehension of probable violence in the polling stations located near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

“However, the polling has ended peacefully in those areas with assistance from the Assam government,” Kharkongor said.

The CEO informed that around 77.57 per cent voter turnout was recoded in Meghalaya on Monday.

In a statement, the Election Commission of India said, “Voting across 3,419 polling stations in Meghalaya went off peacefully today. Advance planning and extensive monitoring by the commission led by Chief Election Commissioner of the country, Rajiv Kumar, ensured smooth conduct of elections in the two northeatern states (Nagaland and Meghalaya) with no re-polling reported from any of the polling stations.”

In 2018, re-poll was held at one polling station in Meghalaya.

There were 74 non-motorised polling stations, two of which were located along the rivers — one was in Kamsing, which is in the Amlarem subdivision, and the other in Kalatek, which is in the Sohra civil subdivision.

The Garo Hills region had a number of voting stations where the polling staff had to traverse improvised bamboo bridges and double-decker root bridges.

