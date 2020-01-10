Voting underway for Taiwan leadership, legislature elections

Taipei, Jan 11 (IANS) Residents all across Taiwan were voting on Saturday in the island’s leadership and legislature elections.

Voting began at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

Each eligible voter will cast one ballot for the leadership election and two ballots for the legislature election, one for a candidate representing the voter’s electoral district and the other for a political party, according to the island’s election commission.

Han Kuo-yu, the Kuomintang candidate, and his running mate Chang San-cheng, will compete in the leadership election with Democratic Progressive Party candidate Tsai Ing-wen and her running mate Lai Ching-te and James Soong, the People First Party candidate, and his running mate Sandra Yu.

The island’s legislature has 113 seats, including 73 directly elected regional seats.

Results were expected to be announced on Saturday evening, according to the election commission.

–IANS

ksk/