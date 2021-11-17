Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday underlined the need to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare for all. He suggested that the modern multi-specialty hospitals should also start satellite centres in rural areas.

Talking about ongoing Covid pandemic, he said that the pandemic has taught us many hard lessons including the importance of ventilation in our homes and offices and the need to adopt a healthy traditional diet to boost our immunity. Lauding the efforts of scientists and researchers for Covid vaccine in record time, he urged everyone to come forward and get vaccinated. He advised people to not let their guard down and to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

The Vice President expressed concern over the growing instances of non-communicable diseases in India and advised the youngsters to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. “Avoid sedentary habits, unhealthy diet and undertake regular physical activity like yoga or cycling”, he said.

He also underlined the need for observing ethical behaviour in the medical field. Stating that a few black sheep bring bad name to this noble profession, he called for avoiding prescribing unnecessary diagnostic tests.

Inaugurating Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad, the Vice President lauded centre’s decision to set up at least one medical college in each district. In this regard, he further suggested the governments to envision one medical college in each revenue sub-division.

“This would not only address the shortage of trained manpower in the medical profession but also increase people’s access to quality healthcare”, he said. He appreciated the Governments’ efforts in making healthcare accessible to all and further called for redoubling the efforts in providing infrastructure support for medical centres across the country.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Telangana Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Member of Lok Sabha & former Cricketer, Film actor Chiranjeevi and others were present on the occasion.

