VP calls upon civil servants to abide by the Constitution

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called upon civil servants to take the lead in making India a developed nation during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ over the next 25 years.

He suggested that they go by the spirit of the Prime Minister’s principle of “Minimum Government – Maximum Governance”, observing that “it is not a mere slogan, but the need of the hour”.

Dhankhar, who is also the President of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), was attending its 68th Annual General Body Meeting here. It also marked the first visit of the Vice President to IIPA after assuming office.

Reflecting on the achievements of IIPA over the year, he said that “Mission Karmayogi enables an ecosystem that allows every individual in the government to exploit his/her potential. IIPA, with its enormous potential, has to catalyse that change”.

The Vice President observed that the Prime Minister’s exhortation of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” encapsulates the Indian civilisational ethos and the vision of the Indian constitution makers. He called upon the bureaucracy to make the vision a reality and work towards taking the government’s developmental vision to the last individual.

Dhankhar also urged civil servants, in discharge of their duties, to stick to the Constitutional rulebook, irrespective of the political dispensation in power.

“Pernicious tendency of systemic corruption has to be rooted out by the bureaucracy, the civil society and people at large,” he said.

Union Minister, Jitendra Singh said that the future ready bureaucracy needs to tackle the triple problems of aging population, rising income inequality, and climate justice.

Lauding the IIPA for contributing to the field of capacity building very proactively, he complimented the institution for conducting more than a hundred offline and online training programmes during Covd-19 pandemic and quickly transforming itself into a powerhouse of digital training.

20221031-211405

