INDIA

VP Naidu administers oath to 3 newly-elected AAP MPs

NewsWire
0
0

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday administered oath to three newly-elected of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs.

The three are Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha, who were elected in the recently concluded biennial election from Punjab.

During the oath taking ceremony, Naidu advised the new members to go through publications, including ‘Rajya Sabha at work’, ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’ by Kaul and Shakdher, Members Handbook’, ‘enable them to become conversant with the practice and procedures of the House and enrich their knowledge about its functioning.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, A.V. Muraleedharan, Secretary General P.C. Mody and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also in attendance.

20220502-135317

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In this Bastar operation, collective power flows through a website

    88 students of IIT Roorkee test Covid positive

    Odisha tribal couple faces boycott from society

    Anil Bishnoi dons khaki for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming ‘Selfiee’