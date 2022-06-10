The Vrindavan Research Institute is preparing to incorporate traditional art forms in the syllabus for certificate courses in the curriculum of state cultural university.

The institute is in the process of finalising the syllabus for four topics, namely Sanjhi Art, Braj Lok Sangeet, Ras Leela and Braj Bhasha.

Director of the institute, Dr A.K. Pandey said: “The syllabus will be completed within 15 days and we will submit it to the state government for approval. The government wants to promote Braj culture and we were asked to prepare a syllabus for a few topics. It will include both the theoretical and practical aspects of the art, with an aim to develop its interest among youngsters.”

Till now, this art is restricted to temples only. The ancient artwork uses hand-held stencils cut from paper to create patterns on the floor.

Sanjhi Art has a special significance in mythology. It is believed that Radha used to decorate walls with Sanjhi Art to catch Lord Krishna’s attention when he returned after grazing cows.

Rajesh Sharma, a researcher, said: “Children are taught Sanjhi Art during workshop sessions in the institute, but it still needs a larger platform so that others can learn the art pattern and popularise it.”

The researcher further added that there are two types of Sanjhi Art, temple culture and folk culture.

In temple culture, there is depiction of Radha-Krishna Leela while in folk culture, it is drawn on walls using colours and cow dung.

A panel of Sanjhi Art was recently gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US President Joe Biden.

