INDIA

Vulgar message flashes on LED display board in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

NewsWire
0
0

A month after porn video was played on television screens at Patna Junction, a similar content flashed on an LED public awareness screen in Bhagalpur, sources said here on Tuesday.

The LED display screen was installed at Ambedkar Chowk near Bhagalpur railway station which flashed a vulgar content on Monday.

Soon, a large number of people assembled there with some capturing the message on mobile phones and circulating it on social media. The district administration of Bhagalpur immediately swung into action and removed the display board and message.

An investigation revealed that Bhagalpur municipal Corporation had given a contract to Jeevan Jagrity society for the beautification of the city. It has installed LED display boards at some places of the city to make people aware of traffic rules.

Every LED display board was operated from a control room. The society president Ajay Kumar claimed that it was hacked by some persons. Hence, the vulgar message displayed on the screen.

Jawahar Prasad Yadav, the SHO of Kotwali police station said: “We have registered an FIR against unknown persons on the application of Jeewan Jagriti Society president Dr Ajay Kumar. It was hacked from another place. We are investigating the incident. No one has been arrested so far.”

Earlier on March 20, a porn video was telecast on the LED screens of Patna Junction leading to a huge uproar.

20230418-134404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prepare dist-specific projects: Odisha govt asks Collectors

    Trinamool might bring motion on Central dues to state in Assembly’s...

    J&K LG takes part in ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Amarnath Yatri Niwas...

    Bengal govt allows schools to reopen from Feb 16