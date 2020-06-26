Vulture conservation centre comes up in UP

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 26 (IANS) The centre has approved the proposal for setting up of Uttar Pradesh’s first vulture conservation centre, known as Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre, that will come up in Maharajganj district.

The CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund) Budget for this financial year has been already approved. The government has asked the district forest officer to submit a detailed project report within 10 days.

The divisional forest officer (DFO), Gorakhpur, Avinash Kumar said that the Principal chief conservation of forest (PCCF), Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Pandey, had informed that the project has been approved by the central government.

“He has asked me to submit a detailed project report within 10 days,” said Kumar.

The DFO said that technical expertise for the project will be taken from Bombay Natural History Society.

Lab shelter, residential complex for doctors and other facilities will be a part of the project.

The DFO said, “As per our estimate, the entire project will require Rs 4 to 5 crore. However, the detailed report is yet to be prepared.

“A budget of Rs 82 lakh has been approved by the state government. The centre will be built on a 5-hectare land in Bhari-Baisi village in Farenda tehsil of Maharajganj district.”

He said that in the first phase, infrastructure of the centre will be built, while work for conservation of vultures will be done in the second phase. The breeding phase will start in the third phase.

