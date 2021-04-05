A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to businessman Anoop Kumar Gupta, accused in the alleged Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court said: “The accused is 62 years of age and has roots in society. Further it is noted that accused is suffering from number of diseases and is under treatment.”

The court directed Gupta to not influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence, cooperate in the investigation and not leave the country without its permission.

“The accused is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of the like amount with further conditions that the accused shall not tamper with evidence and shall not try to contact or influence the witnesses…,” the judge said.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Gupta, through his companies KRBL Ltd and its subsidiary KRBL DMCC, laundered proceeds of crime to the tune of $24.62 million, transferred from AgustaWestland to RAKGT of Dubai.

The allegations were denied by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing on behalf of Gupta, arguing that these companies have no connection with AgustaWestland and have never received any money in their accounts.

A KRBL statement said that Gupta “will abide by the conditions imposed by the Hon’ble Court, and will extend full cooperation in the ongoing investigation, if called upon to do so”.

The case pertains to the buying of 12 AgustaWestland helicopters from the Italian defence manufacturing giant Finmeccanica at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore for ferrying VVIPs and it was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and others. The purchase was cleared in 2010 by the then UPA government.

–IANS

aka/vd