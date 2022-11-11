Jitendra Singh Bisen, chief of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking his consent or nomination of someone else to hand over the power of attorney (PoA) in connection with the legal suits related to the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

In the letter, Bisen cited an alleged life threat to him and his family members, following the decision to handover of the PoA.

There are around five cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque in which VVSS is either a plaintiff or represents the plaintiff.

Of these, three cases are in the civil court, one in the fast-track court and another in the district court. These cases include the ongoing Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.

Bisen said he did not want the ongoing cases to be left abruptly if anything untoward happened to him or his family.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma has already called it a publicity stunt and said it does not have the Chief Minister’s consent.

If any registry is done, FIR would be lodged, he added.

A few days ago, the Varanasi Police Commissionerate had called Bisen’s statements “baseless” and “irrelevant” and served a legal notice on the VVSS chief, directing him to submit his explanation within three days.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the custodian of the Gyanvapi mosque, has called it a non-feasible move and a publicity stunt.

