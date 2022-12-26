INDIA

Vyapam scam: CBI court awards 4 years’ RI to two

NewsWire
0
0

A Special CBI court in Madhya Pradesh has awarded four years’ rigorous imprisonment to two persons in connection with a case related to irregularities in the Pre Medical Test (PMT) 2010 conducted by Vyapam.

The test was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), widely known by its Hindi acronym “Vyapam”.

Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) while awarding the sentence to Dushyant Singh Bhadoria (candidate) and Jagpal Singh (impersonator) also slapped a fine of Rs 13,100 on them.

The CBI had registered the case following the orders of the Supreme Court, and took over the investigation of the FIR earlier registered at Jhansi Road police station in Gwalior.

It was alleged that Dushyant Singh Bhadoria (candidate) got admission at a medical college in Gwalior by arranging a ‘solver’ who appeared in the written examination of the Pre Medical Test 2010 in his place.

The CBI had conducted a thorough investigation into the case.

Later, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), proved answer sheets did not contain the handwriting of the candidate Bhadoria.

The CBI also traced the impersonator, Singh.

“It was confirmed that the handwritings on the OMR answer sheet, cover page of question booklet and Record of Answer Sheet & Attendance (RASA) sheet of PMT 2010 contained the handwritings of Singh. It was also confirmed that photographs used in the application form and allotment letter Bhadoria mentioned that the photograph used in these documents contained the facial features of both Bhadoria (candidate) and Singh (solver),” the CBI said.

After investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

20221226-233202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP will be party of masses in Tamil Nadu: State in-charge

    SP’s allies get restive after bypoll defeat

    Two held for duping people through fake visas

    Catholic nun appears in Kerala HC to fight her own case