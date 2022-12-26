A Special CBI court in Madhya Pradesh has awarded four years’ rigorous imprisonment to two persons in connection with a case related to irregularities in the Pre Medical Test (PMT) 2010 conducted by Vyapam.

The test was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), widely known by its Hindi acronym “Vyapam”.

Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) while awarding the sentence to Dushyant Singh Bhadoria (candidate) and Jagpal Singh (impersonator) also slapped a fine of Rs 13,100 on them.

The CBI had registered the case following the orders of the Supreme Court, and took over the investigation of the FIR earlier registered at Jhansi Road police station in Gwalior.

It was alleged that Dushyant Singh Bhadoria (candidate) got admission at a medical college in Gwalior by arranging a ‘solver’ who appeared in the written examination of the Pre Medical Test 2010 in his place.

The CBI had conducted a thorough investigation into the case.

Later, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), proved answer sheets did not contain the handwriting of the candidate Bhadoria.

The CBI also traced the impersonator, Singh.

“It was confirmed that the handwritings on the OMR answer sheet, cover page of question booklet and Record of Answer Sheet & Attendance (RASA) sheet of PMT 2010 contained the handwritings of Singh. It was also confirmed that photographs used in the application form and allotment letter Bhadoria mentioned that the photograph used in these documents contained the facial features of both Bhadoria (candidate) and Singh (solver),” the CBI said.

After investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

