INDIALIFESTYLE

Vyapam scam: Two handed 4 years’ rigorous imprisonment

NewsWire
0
0

A special CBI court dealing with the Vyapam cases has awarded four years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons including a candidate and an impersonator in connection with irregularities in the police constable recruitment exam in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Special Judge, CBI (Vyapam cases) handed RI to Ajay Pratap Singh (impersonator) and Narottam Singh Dhakar (candidate) while also imposing a fine of Rs 8,100 on both.

The CBI had registered the case on December 15, 2015 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and had taken over the investigation of a case earlier registered at a police station in Gwalior’s Purani Chawani.

The FIR was lodged against Ajay Pratap Singh and Narottam Dhakar on allegations of impersonation in connection with the Police Constable Recruitment Test 2012.

“On questioning, Singh accepted that instead of Dhakar, he had appeared in the examination. During the investigation, it was revealed that the impersonator was arranged by two middlemen to appear in the exam in place of Dhakar. Expert opinion on handwriting and thumb impression also established that Singh had appeared in place of the actual Dhakar,” the CBI said.

Later, a court convicted the two accused but acquitted the two middlemen.

20230224-234004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cervical cancer 4th most common among women, policymakers should urgently move...

    Fossil to roll out Wear OS 3 update on Gen 6...

    Take a delegation to PM to press for Mekedatu project: Kumaraswamy

    Double burden: After Myanmar, refugees from B’desh seek shelter in Mizoram