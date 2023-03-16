INDIA

Vyapam scam whistleblower deletes ‘misleading’ post on ex-BJP MLA’s insistence

NewsWire
Former BJP MLA Ranjana Baghel on Thursday warned ‘Vyapam’ scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai to delete a video that he had uploaded on social media with the caption that Baghel would support Jay Yuva Adivasi Shakti (JAYS) in the next Assembly elections in the state.

Baghel, in a video stated that she would lodge an FIR against Rai if he did not apologise for his act.

According to sources, furious over Rai’s post, Baghel had reached his Indore residence on Wednesday night, however he was not home.

Soon after Baghel expressed her disappointment over the post, Rai deleted it and tendered his apology on his account, which was later deleted.

Baghel accused Rai of misleading tribal youths and ruining their future.

“He has been misleading tribal youths since 2013. He would often ask tribals not to do ‘murti puja’, and his act is against the belief of a particular community and the society. He uploaded a video which has no authenticity. Though he has apologised for his act, I will not leave him,” Baghel added.

Rai, while speaking to IANS over phone said that the matter has been sorted out.

