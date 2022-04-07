INDIA

Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai arrested from Delhi’s hotel

NewsWire
0
0

Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai, who has recently “exposed” the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP-TET) paper leak, has been arrested from a hotel in Delhi late on Thursday.

He has been arrested by the crime branch of the Madhya Pradesh police from Hotel Kabli in New Delhi and will be brought to Bhopal.

Rai, who is a doctor by profession, shared the information about his arrest on Twitter. “I have been detained by Crime Branch Bhopal from Delhi’s Hotel Kabli, all the workers, well wishers reach Bhopal,” he tweeted at 11:15 pm on Thursday.

Rai and a Congress leader K.K. Mishra had earlier claimed that Chief Minister’s OSD Laxman Singh Markam was involved in the MP-TET paper leak case. Duo had then claimed that the screenshot of a question-paper of MP-TET that went viral on social media was leaked from Markam’s mobile phone. The allegation had then sparked controversy in the state.

In response to the allegations, Markam lodged an FIR against Rai and Mishra alleging that the duo had shared “misleading information” related to him on the paper leak. He had accused Rai of making objectionable social media posts and sharing screenshots of a person with his name.

Rai had then approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court to seek its intervention in the matter; however, the court had disposed of his plea on Tuesday.

Reacting to Rai’s arrest, senior Congress leader and Rajya MP Vivek Tankha said he wondered that Anand Rai was arrested from Delhi without any warrant. “I got a phone call too. Such a process appears to be completely illegal.”

20220408-013602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi riots: Court adjourns cognisance of 3rd chargesheet for Tue

    Yogi govt to develop Chandrakanta tourism circuit

    Ex-Chancellor of Alliance varsity moves court against ED move

    K’taka Legislative Council poll results: BJP falls one short of majority,...