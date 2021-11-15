Introducing the ‘shoey’ celebration to the cricketing world, wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis poured some beer into a shoe and drank it in the Australian dressing room after their team won the first-ever T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

The ‘shoey’ celebration has been made famous by Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo by drinking the celebratory champagne from his shoe in 2016 at the German Grand Prix. From there, it has now become a sort of tradition for the current McLaren driver and even the great Lewis Hamilton has given it a shot.

Following in the footsteps of Ricciardo, his compatriots Wade and Stoinis introduced the cricketing world to the ‘shoey’ celebration after their victory at the T20 World Cup.

Australia thrashed their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final by eight wickets to win their first Men’s T20 World Cup title on Sunday in Dubai and players were seen in full celebration mode after the historic win.

In a video posted on ICC’s Twitter handle, Wade is seen removing his right shoe, pouring a drink in it, and then chugging it down with his Australian teammates and members of the support staff cheering him on. Stoinis then joined his teammate by pouring his drink in the same shoe and gulping it down.

Australia had every major limited-overs trophy in their decorated cabinet (five 50-over World Cups and 2 ICC Champions Trophy crowns) but they had to wait long for glory in the shortest format of the game.

They ended their 14-year-long wait for a maiden T20 World Cup trophy as David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood emerged as heroes on the big night in Dubai.

With it taking so many years to eventually win the T20 World Cup, the ‘shoey’ seemed the perfect celebration to the Australian duo.

