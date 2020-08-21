Wage subsidies are not a long-term solution

Once the government stops the wage subsidy, there will be a wave of layoffs from companies that will put pressure on the government. Once businesses get used to taxpayers footing their business cost, it is like a drug. It is not that once good times roll, these businesses will pay back the taxpayers.
Reema, Brampton
