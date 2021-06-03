The cast of the sitcom “Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey” sure knows how to stay relaxed after the stress of long shoots and despite the anxiety of shooting amidst Covid protocol. After a hectic day, the cast often unwinds playing games.

“Post pack-up is when we all get together for housie, badminton or table tennis, and sometimes catch up on a game of pool. We tend to also have a lot of musical sessions, at times landing up in Sumeet (Raghavan)’s room as he has a harmonium and we enjoy singing together. These game nights have certainly strengthened our bonds,” says Pariva Pranati who plays the role of Vandana Wagle, adding the Wagle ‘parivaar’ will be seen playing a fun game called Agar on screen.

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays Rajesh Wagle, says: “Keeping in mind social distancing and following all norms, post pack-up we indulge in fun games like housie. We have lovely facilities around — in fact, there is a ground to play cricket as well. We enjoy to ourselves to the fullest, screaming and shouting just for fun rather than actually playing the game honestly. Since I have my harmonium here with me, we sometimes have fun music sessions and karaoke sessions. Most importantly, by spending more time with each other, our bonds have grown stronger.”

Chinmayee Salvi, or Sakhi Wagle, personally roots for badminton, though she loves other games, too. She feels sports is “a great unifier”.

“The entire cast and crew including myself bond over badminton, table tennis and other sports on the sets. It has helped us stay physically fit and also led us to spend more time with each other and have fun. It is truly a stress-buster. I, being a badminton person, enjoy being in the lead while my on-screen brother, Sheehan Kapahi, enjoys winning a game of table tennis. We both enjoy cycling in the evenings. Most evenings we are so engrossed playing games that at times we miss our dinner call!” says Chinmayee, about working in the show, which airs on Sony SAB.

–IANS

