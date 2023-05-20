Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle and Pariva Pranati, who plays Vandana Wagle in the show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ are big time animal lovers.

They not only feed them but have also opened their dressing rooms to them. Both their vanities are always littered with kibbles and cats alike. Having always been vocal about their love for animals, Sumeet and Pariva are both firm believers that where there’s a pet, there’s a smile.

Talking about his love for animals, Sumeet said: “Animals have always held a special place in my heart, but having a pet was never something I considered. However, in 2018, everything changed when I began adopting stray animals. It started with one dog, an indie breed, and soon I found myself welcoming another one into my home.”

“As time went on, my love for strays expanded to include cats as well. I now proudly care for three cats and two dogs who have become an integral part of my family. On the sets of Wagle Ki Duniya, we feed around 10 cats every day. It’s never dull with them around. If you ever happen to come by our set, you’ll see cats both inside and outside our doors.”

Pariva added: “I’ve always loved animals, and growing up, I would rescue anything from a squirrel to a bird. However, I distinctly remember the first cat that I rescued was somewhere in Film City. There was no going back from there. After that, I found a shelter which adopted cats and so anytime I rescued one, I would send it there.”

“Till date, if there’s ever a kitten in need of a home, I’ll send it to the shelter. Now, it’s a daily part of my routine to go out in the night around 11 o’clock and feed as many strays as I find. It takes me roughly 45 minutes, but I consider it a part of my fitness routine.”

She added: “At home also, I’ve rescued a number of cats and dogs including a blind labrador who passed away in 2023. On the sets of Wagle Ki Duniya, you will always find a cat running around my dressing room. Needless to say, I love it.”

