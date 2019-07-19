Waiting for crew details of oil tanker seized by Iran: Minister

Kochi, July 21 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Sunday said that India was engaged in talks with Iran to secure the release of the 18 Indian sailors on board the British-flagged oil tanker, which has been seized by the Iranian Navy in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in the Gulf.

The British-flagged Stena Impero was seized on Friday. Of its 23-member crew, comprising Indians, Russians, Latvians and Filipinos, 18 are Indians — three of whom, including the Captain, are from Kerala.

Muraleedharan told the media that despite engaging in talks with Tehran and Iranian officials in Delhi, they did not have names of the Indian crew members.

“We are waiting for the details officially, we are in touch with the shipping company too,” said Muraleedharan.

Papachen, father of crew member Dijo Papachen, said that Stena Bulk, the company that owns the vessel, on Friday night informed his family that the ship has been taken into custody by Iran for violating international shipping routes.

“On Friday morning, Dijo spoke to his mother and since then there has been no word from him. He joined the shipping company a month back and had conveyed to his mother that are two more members from Kerala, including the Captain,” said Papachen.

