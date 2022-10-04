During the Navratri festival when garba fever can be seen every where, one such folk dance was performed at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal by a group of passengers waiting for their flight for Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning.

The passengers while waiting for their flight used the time to do garba at the airport. Interestingly, some airport and airline staff too joined them.

“Garba started unexpectedly at the Raja Bhoj Airport where staff and passengers came together for a performance to celebrate Navratri,” said a Bhopal airport official. A video clip went viral on social media showing a group of passengers breaking into an impromptu Garba dance.

Talking to IANS, Ramjee Awasthi, Raja Bhoj Airport Director, said, “It should be taken in a positive way as it is happening at many airports. It is nothing new. Passengers were waiting for their flight so they started dancing at the airport to celebrate Navratri.”

In another incident, a woman landed in trouble for allegedly shooting a video of her dance at a temple in Madhya Pradesh Chhatarpur district. The woman allegedly shot her dance on a Bollywood song – ‘Munni Badnam Hui’, which led to a controversy.

The woman shot the video and uploaded it on her Instagram account which she deleted later. It made the right wing members angry and demanded action following which the state home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday, directed Chhatarpur district SP to lodge an FIR against the woman.

“I have directed the Superintendent of Police of Chhatarpur to file an FIR against the woman. The way she dressed and shot the video was objectionable. I had earlier objected to such incidents and said FIRs will be registered in such cases. Despite the warning, she did this,” Mishra said.

20221004-134002