Sabrina Almeida

A news report that said Canada is considering waiving certain requirements for nearly half a million visitor visas to clear the huge backlog of applications has caused quite a stir. While a group of immigration lawyers raised red flags, consultants were no doubt jubilant with expectations of working it to their benefit. Indian media also picked up the story and ran with it.

Immigration has become a touchy subject in the past few years. While the federal government insists immigrants are integral to economic survival (and it’s true), there is a bigger concern among Canadians about whether the country is able to comfortably absorb the rapid increase in newcomers. Take the struggling health care system for instance, can it accommodate half a million more people each year?

Many Canadians say that immigrants are being viewed for their dollar value and so “quality is being sacrificed for quantity”. With stories of loopholes and fraud becoming more common, they’re upset that the immigration system has become a joke.

We’re all aware that there are plenty of “creative” solutions to resolve any immigration roadblock if one is willing to get off the recommended path and have deep pockets.

So, it was encouraging to see a Council of Immigration Lawyers (CILA) statement on their website outlining how dangerous and “counterproductive” the suggested IRCC move could be. At least someone was looking out for Canada!

What reignited the controversy surrounding Trudeau’s immigration policy? A Globe and Mail report published last month claimed to have seen an internal memo in which IRCC was considering two options to clear the big backlog of visitor visa applications. The department said it could either process an estimated 195,000 applications in bulk or waive “certain” requirements for approximately 450,000 applications.

In the second option, visitors would still be subject to an eligibility check but would not have to prove they will leave Canada when their visa expires.

Two sources said the IRCC was leaning towards the second option, according to the news report.

Canadianlawyersmag.com also ran an article on how this move could undermine confidence in the immigration system rather than build public trust which is what the government was suggesting this method of reducing the backlog would do.

That relaxing any rules invites a truckload of trouble is common sense. One doesn’t need a law degree to understand that but we’re still thankful to the immigration lawyers that have pointed it out to the government and public.

Canada is already drowning in immigration fraud, whether the federal government wants to acknowledge it or not. Removing checks is being irresponsible. It doesn’t make the government look good but weak… both within the country and outside of it. As it is, Canada’s global image needs a serious makeover.

Whatsmore, with such a plan in place, how does Ottawa propose to tackle the problem of overstaying and the immigration fraud that it exacerbates?

Overstaying visitor visas was a huge problem in the United States for years and many of those who were illegal ended up applying for residency in Canada. But I guess we have to make our own “big” mistakes in order to learn from them.

What’s even worse than the federal government’s proposed laxity is the news report’s allegation that IRCC was considering making this move in secret. Meaning these changes would not be public knowledge.

Only immigration advisers would likely notice “large amounts of high approval ratings” while the measures would end up being disclosed in requests for information, the report said.

So now we have a government that’s not only irresponsible but deliberately deceptive as well. But we know that such things don’t stay hidden forever, so what would happen when the deception was uncovered? Like now!!!

As several lawyers rightly pointed out, it could result in a huge backlash that would encourage mistrust and suspicion of immigrants. Such a terrible environment for Canadians to live in and for newcomers to come into. The end of multiculturalism for sure!!!

Several Canadians are of the opinion that the Trudeau government has gone off the deep end when it comes to immigration. The news report on IRCC’s covert plans and lawyers’ reactions are further proof that they’re not wrong. It also raises concerns about what other ‘secret’ changes have been made by federal officials and where.

Will the federal government do the right thing now that they’ve been exposed? Or will they just go ahead with their irresponsible plan? Like all other Canadians, I’m hoping they uphold the fairness and integrity Canada is respected for!